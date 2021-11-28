LPRC Oilers vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates’ bid to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stage continues with a clash against Liberian champions LPRC Oilers in the first leg of the play-offs at Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium on Sunday.

Since lifting the 1996 Caf Super Cup, Pirates have found it difficult to claim continental silverware and came agonisingly close in 2013 and 2015, but lost in the finals of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Now, they are participating in Africa’s second-tier competition for the second season in succession.

After their run in this competition ended in the quarter-finals last season, their focus, for now, is advancing to the group stage.

But they have to first get past Oilers, who are looking to make history by reaching the group phase of a continental tournament for the first time ever.

Game LPRC Oilers vs Orlando Pirates Date Sunday, November 28 Time 18.00 SA Time

Pirates utility player Abel Mabaso, who missed the last Premier Soccer League match against Stellenbosch due to suspension, is back.

Although his domestic suspension is not considered on the continent, the 30-year-old is available to boost Pirates’ defensive options as an anchorman or right-back.

The Buccaneers could have Frank Mhango being handed some playing minutes after recovering from injury which sidelined him since August.

Defender Innocent Maela could also play after sitting on the bench against Stellies while Thembinkosi Lorch has started training but his playing chances are slim

Zakhele Lepasa has not played a competitive game in 2021 and after recovering from a long term injury, it might be risk to be introduced in such a crucial match in Liberia.

Captain Happy Jele is still out injured and is recovering from a knee injury.

Pirates defenders will be closely monitoring Oilers centre-forward Terry Sackor who is their dangerman.

Attacking midfielders James Richardson and Irvin Gbote are also men to look for as they have goals to their names in this competition this season.

This is the first-ever time for the Buccaneers to play against the Liberian champions.

The date between Oilers and Pirates were confirmed after the Liberians were relegated from the Caf Champions League.

They were knocked out of the Champions League by continental heavyweights Raja Casablanca.

Oilers have been participating in Caf club competitions since the 1980s but without consistency.

They host Pirates on the backdrop of just one win in their last five games in which they lost two and drew as much.

Pirates, on the other hand, are fresh from dismissing Stellenbosch 3-0 in the PSL to break Stellies' unbeaten record.

To reach this stage, the Buccaneers went past Diables Noirs of Congo Brazzaville.