Loyalty, winning mentality and discipline: Why Hunt is the right man for Kaizer Chiefs

The Glamour Boys beat Orlando Pirates to the services of the 56-year-old and Goal believes he's the right man for the job

The cat is already out of the bag as to who will be at the helm of in the next three seasons.

After weeks of speculation on who will replace Ernst Middendorp, Amakhosi finally unveiled Gavin Hunt following his departure from who will be renamed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila from the start of the 2019-20 season.

Algerian mentor Adel Amrouche was also rumoured to be in talks with the Soweto giants but this was dismissed by club boss Kaizer Motaung who said their eyes were always firmly on Hunt.

Goal explains why the former Students mentor is the right man for Amakhosi.

Loyalty and commitment

Hunt has proven to be a loyal servant of the game to those who are loyal to him and believe in patience.

It is for this reason he has managed to stay longer at almost every team he's coached in his career, and Chiefs can be guaranteed that provided the management don't succumb to the pressure from the supporters when results don't go Hunt's way.

While Hunt has been brought in to win trophies and challenge for league honours in the next three seasons, it is also important to note that it will not be easy, especially given the magnitude of the club with fans who expect nothing but success every season.

Hunt spent three years at Seven Stars before their status was sold, and he also managed Hellenic for three years.

He would spend five years at Moroka Swallows and six years at SuperSport United before spending seven years at Bidvest Wits more so because those clubs believed in his ability as a coach and could see he was building a monster out of those teams.

It is only at Black where he spent a season before being forced to resign, and upon his departure, his words to the fans who threw missiles at him were 'you will remember me'.

Now, the next three seasons will be crucial in determining how long Hunt could last at Chiefs - but the support from the management would go a long way in the coach becoming more like Pitso Mosimane at .

Strong winning mentality

Hunt is a renowned serial winner, and this is what set him apart from the rest of the coaches who were linked with the Amakhosi job.

He's won trophies almost everywhere he's coached, including at Swallows, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits because he spent no less than five years with them.

One remembers how Wits used to struggle before Hunt came in - perhaps the word struggle is harsh but they were a mid-table club and at times battled for their survival at the bottom of the table.

But Hunt came in and turned things around, making them one of the most competitive sides in the league.

And this is why Chiefs went for him instead of other coaches who were keen on the job.

As things stand, the Naturena-based side needs to compete with the likes of Sundowns, SuperSport United and , and there's no better mentor to do that job than Hunt.

Ability to work with young and experienced players

Hunt isn't a fussy coach - he works with what he has and experienced or not, he tries his all to get the best out of his players.

For instance, he had an exciting group of players at Seven Stars, Leopards, Swallows and SuperSport United, and he did the most as he was still building the coaching profile he has today.

At Chiefs, he has the luxury of blending the young and the experienced at the same time and come up with a suitable winning combination.

With the current squad, there's little to no doubt that they can compete but they need to get the tactics right to be a force to be reckoned with.

Hunt can quickly study the weaknesses and strengths of his players and be able to get them to perform.

He accepted this job because he could see the potential in the current Chiefs squad and if the transfer ban appeal is successful, then he'd certainly be a happy man because he can refresh the squad and bring the players he wants to work with.

Discipline amongst his players

The 56-year-old is tough on discipline and exerts his authority in his teams, and this is what Chiefs need right now - someone who will instil discipline among the players on and off the pitch to ensure professionalism.

His teams play with so much discipline from the defence to the frontline hence he's often mistaken as a coach with boring tactics.

Looking back at the way Chiefs lost the title to Sundowns, one would realise that what cost them the most was how they were defending, especially in the latter stages of the season.

Even against Wits, Chiefs conceded a late goal, succumbing to a defeat which one would say they needed to win to wrap up the title race.

Amakhosi were shaky at the back, conceding 27 goals in 30 league matches but that couldn't be seen because they were scoring goals whereas Wits conceded just 22 goals from the same number of games and were at one stage in the thick of things in the title race.