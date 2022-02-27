Louza: Draw against Manchester United is confidence booster for Watford

Imran Louza has described Watford’s goalless draw against Manchester United as a confidence-boosting result.

Louza played from start to finish for Roy Hodgson's team and he ensured they left Manchester with at least a point, thanks to his key interceptions in the midfield.

With the result, Watford still occupy the 19th spot in the league table and they are three points away from safety which the Morocco international sees as gradual progress.

“It’s good, I’m very happy about the game today,” Louza told the club’s website. “Not every club can come here and get points because it’s a very difficult place to go.

“This result will get us into the new week with more confidence for the next game [against Arsenal].

“Everyone defended together and did really well, it was a team effort. It’s been good because we avoided conceding a goal that could have messed everything up, and made the performance meaningless. We’re very happy about this.”

Watford went into Saturday's encounter on the back of a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road in midweek.

Louza who featured in the loss, applauded his teammates for responding with a clean sheet on the road.

“It’s not easy to prepare a game like this after the result we got against Crystal Palace, but we came here to leave the match behind and did well,” he added.

“We got a clean sheet and we move onto next week with confidence.”

Watford will be looking to build on Saturday’s draw when they host Arsenal for their next Premier League fixture on March 6.