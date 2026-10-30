France and Chelsea have been dealt a heavy blow. Maxence Lacroix has suffered a tear in the hamstring of his left thigh, an injury that rules the defender out of Les Bleus' next gathering in November.

Lacroix picked up the problem on Wednesday during Chelsea's clash with Liverpool in the English League Cup. Medical examinations confirmed the tear, and he is expected to spend several weeks on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old will miss Saturday's Premier League meeting with Manchester United, according to French network RMC. He also drops out of France's two UEFA Nations League fixtures, against Italy on 12 November and Turkey on 15 November.

When he returns remains unclear. Doubts hang over whether he will feature at all before the end of the year.

Significant absence after a strong start with France and Chelsea

Lacroix had caught the eye at Crystal Palace last season before earning his France call-up in March 2026. He has racked up 11 caps in the Les Bleus shirt so far.

Didier Deschamps handed him three outings at the World Cup this summer, and Zinedine Zidane leaned on him too, starting the defender in three of his first four games in charge during the last international break as several defensive mainstays sat out.

A move to Chelsea followed last July for around 60 million euros, and he settled quickly in London. Under Xabi Alonso, he has become a key element at the heart of the defence.

Now the injury leaves both Chelsea and France facing a fresh headache. Lacroix matters to both setups, and the timing could hardly be worse with those November internationals looming.