Losing to Kaizer Chiefs in the Rothmans Cup final still hurts – Mamelodi Sundowns legend Tlale

The retired net-minder takes a look at his career, saying he is still haunted by the loss to Amakhosi in 1998

Former goalkeeper John Tlale says he is still hurting from the Rothmans Cup final loss to in 1998, when Joel Masilela’s goal was disallowed at FNB Stadium.

Based on his ability to save penalties, the former Bloemfontein , Qwa-Qwa Stars, and keeper explains he is not bothered by some people who do not regard him as a national icon after winning the Caf trophy in 1996.

On the other hand, the Brazilians legend says he joined the Chloorkop-based club because of Daniel Mudau’s influence when Kaizer Chiefs were also chasing for his signature.

“Mambush [Mudau] helped me a lot when I came to Sundowns," Tlale told SAfm.

"They made me believe in me, motivated me. Remember when I went to Sundowns I was playing for and I was out for almost seven months.

"When I wanted to leave Free State Stars to Sundowns, Bra Mike [Mokoena] didn’t want to sell me."

The former Roses United coach also spoke about the duel against Amakhosi at FNB Stadium, adding that Itumekeng Khune is the best goalkeeper in the at the moment.

“You know my work can speak for myself, the results when we beat Orlando Pirates in the Bob save Cup final. We won the trophy and it was late at night when I saved a penalty from Steve Lekoelea,” he added.

“This thing [of not seeing at night] comes from, we were playing in Cape Town and then I was a man of the match against Seven Stars.

"During the week, we were playing against Cape Town Spurs [remember were going to play against Hellenic in the Coca Cola Cup final in 1994], the late Peter Nyama put me on the bench.

“So, somebody asked me that question because I had a good game over the weekend. I said I’m not comfortable playing at night. I was just saying because I didn’t want to tell the secret as we were thinking about the final.

“It never bothered me because it’s not the truth. My best goalkeeper is Itumeleng Khune. He is the best keeper currently because of consistency not only for Chiefs but for Bafana. He has played for more than six or eight years for both teams as the number one.

“He’s just been unfortunate because of the injuries and when he’s benched, you must know it’s either he’s suspended or injury, it’s not because of form.

“It still hurts [losing to Chiefs], it hurts because whenever you win something you must always know it’s part of your history, but losing like that was so painful.

“The guys were not themselves for the rest of the week. Even if you lose, you must lose fair and square then it’s not a problem, but losing like that is so heartbreaking."

Together with Roger De Sa, the Kroonstad-born keeper was Andre Arendse’s deputy under coach Clive Barker at Bafana Bafana, but the 52-year-old says he doesn’t have regrets when looking back at his career.

“You can’t take anything from Andre Arendse. He was doing well and if somebody is doing well, you must applaud him. If you become jealous you end up losing focus on yourself. I was part of the team even if I was not playing and I know achieved something," continued Tlale.

“I had to wait for my opportunity but unfortunately I never had a chance to play at the Afcon, but football is not a one-man sport.

"There were players like Mambush, he always scored 20 goals but he was not used at Afcon and that’s because the competition was tight. There were strikers such as the late Phil [Masinga], Mark Williams, and Shaun Bartlett, and they were all from overseas."