Losing to Bidvest Wits twice is unacceptable for Orlando Pirates - Moloi

The retired player reflected on Bucs' second defeat to the Students this season having lost 4-3 to Gavin Hunt's side in a league clash last September

legend Teboho “Tebza” Moloi has been impressed by his former side despite their recent defeat to .

The Soweto giants were booted out of this season's Nedbank Cup after succumbing to a 3-2 defeat on penalties against the Students in the Last 32 round match on Sunday.

However, Moloi, who is a former Pirates caretaker coach, admitted it was disappointing, as the Nedbank Cup presented Bucs with an opportunity to qualify for the 2020/21 Caf Confederation Cup.

“You know it’s unacceptable by Pirates' standard to lose to Wits twice in the same season," Moloi told Far Post.

"Even me when I was at I got points from Wits and Sundowns and that’s what you expect from Pirates mainly when playing at home.

“Winning the Nedbank Cup would have given the team the chance to go back to Africa and reclaim their rightful position."

Pirates' German coach Josef Zinnbauer has managed to revive the Buccaneers following his arrival two months ago and he has guided the team to second spot on the Premier Soccer League ( ) log.

Moloi feels Zinnbauer is doing a great job as the team showed character against Wits coming back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 and ultimately, the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

“But having said that let’s not be too hard on the coach. He has done a great job with the team," the retired midfielder added.

"Look at how they came back from 2 goals down to lead 3-2? That is the Pirates we all know.

“But for now, we have to give the coach credit for taking the team to where it is."

Pirates have turned their attention to the PSL and they are scheduled to take on Black at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.