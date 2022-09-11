Lorient's Ouattara joins Messi and Neymar in Ligue 1 ranks after heroics against Simon's Nantes

Dango Ouattara scored and bagged an assist as Lorient silenced Nantes 3-2 which saw him join Lionel Messi and Neymar in a distinguished Ligue 1 record

WHAT HAPPENED? Ignatius Ganago put Nantes ahead in the 13th minute before the Burkina Faso international levelled matters six minutes later after drilling a shot past goalkeeper Alban Lafont. Ganago thought he had completed a first-half double in the 35th minute but his effort was chalked off by VAR. At the hour mark, Yoann Cathline put the Merlucciidaes ahead before Dango Ouattara set up Ibrahima Kone to give the hosts a 3-1 lead in the 74th minute. With five minutes left on the clock, Moses Simon reduced the deficit for the Canaries, nonetheless, they left Stade du Moustoir with their heads bowed low.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ouattara’s strike against Antoine Kombouare’s men was the first time the forward has scored in three consecutive league matches since he began his professional career at Majestic FC in 2019.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ouattara is the third player after Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi and Neymar to have scored at least three goals and provided at least three assists in the 2022-23 campaign so far.

ALL EYES ON: Thanks to his blistering start in the French elite division this season, the Stallion now boasts three goals in seven matches. This is his most goals in a single season ever since he joined Lorient. Should he continue his goalscoring form, the African star could compete for the French top-flight’s topscorer prize as well as help Lorient earn a place in Europe next season.

DID YOU KNOW? Lorient have won their last three Ligue 1 matches. The last time they achieved this was in 2016-17 when they breezed past Nancy, Caen and Olympique Lyon.

WHAT NEXT FOR OUATTARA? Lorient travel to the Stade de l'Abbe for a date with Auxerre in a league fixture on September 16. There, he would be hoping to extend his scoring streak to at least four goals in four matches.