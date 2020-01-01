Lorenzo Gordinho: Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Wits tussle for Kaizer Chiefs defender – Makaab

The experienced player-manager has confirmed his client is set to leave the Soweto giants

With having indicated they will not retain Lorenzo Gordinho, it has emerged the centre-back is currently engaged in talks with and Bloemfontein .

According to his agent Mike Makaab, Amakhosi have made it clear the 25-year-old is not in coach Ernst Middendorp’s plans and the experienced player representative has thanked the Glamour Boys for their honesty.

Gordinho has struggled for game time at Naturena since the German manager prefers Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso and Siyabonga Ngezana in this current term.

“Chiefs have indicated Gordinho is not part of their plans. I would like to thank Chiefs for their honesty. They didn’t lie to us, they were straight and we’ve accepted that,” Makaab told IOL.

“Yes, we are talking to Bidvest Wits and . In terms of Wits, we are speaking about a permanent deal but Celtic wants him on loan. At this stage, we haven’t agreed on anything, we are still in negotiations.

“We are now looking at possibilities for Gordinho because all he wants is to play but we need to make sure that he is at a good place.”

Having graduated to the senior team in 2013, the Johannesburg-born defender was loaned out to Phunya Sele Sele in the 2017/18 season before returning to the Soweto giants in the previous campaign.

However, he has failed to impress the German manager as he has only featured in five Premier Soccer League ( ) matches for the log leaders so far.

Article continues below

Amakhosi have only conceded 13 goals compared to the 33 they have scored with 38 points at the top of the table, a feat that has made it difficult for the former South African junior international.

However, having spent a year with Siwelele, he could be tempted to return to the Free State province but could also be offered a good deal by coach Gavin Hunt’s Clever Boys.

Should Gordinho be released this month, he will be the second player to leave Amakhosi after midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela was loaned out to this week.