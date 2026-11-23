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Lorenzo Colombo had only just come on during Sassuolo-Genoa when he went down after twisting his knee unnaturally. Here is the latest on the striker's condition.

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Genoa striker Lorenzo Colombo lasted just five minutes on the pitch. Born in 2002, he had been struggling with ankle problems for a month, which Danele De Rossi had hoped would clear up during the break. He replaced Osmajic in the 83rd minute of Genoa's 2-0 win over Sassuolo, with the Montenegrin scoring both goals, but a knee injury that proved very serious forced him off in the 88th minute, after Genoa had used all their substitutions.

CRUCIATE LIGAMENT TEAR

Genoa confirmed the early fears at the Mapei Stadium in an official statement setting out Colombo's test results. They showed a cruciate ligament tear.

"Genoa CFC announce that tests carried out on Lorenzo Colombo have revealed a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. In the coming days, the striker will undergo the necessary consultations ahead of reconstructive surgery."

RECOVERY TIME

Colombo faces a long spell on the sidelines, with recovery expected to take around six months. The Genoa centre-forward hopes to return for at least the final league matches, but his season is effectively derailed, if not over altogether.

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WHAT HAPPENED

In heavy rain and on a slippery pitch, Colombo challenged Cinquegrano for the ball but failed to win it and immediately collapsed in obvious agony. The medical staff initially feared the worst because of the position in which the striker lay. It then became clear that the problem was physical, specifically his knee.

STRAIGHT TO THE DRESSING ROOM

Colombo had to leave the pitch with Genoa out of substitutions and headed straight to the dressing room. Medical staff carried the former Lecce striker off. Early reports suggested a serious injury. The tests confirmed it.