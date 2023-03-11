Lorch to the rescue as Orlando Pirates sneak into Nedbank Cup quarter-finals after Venda FA win

Orlando Pirates sneaked into the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals after defeating Venda FA 2-1 in extra-time on Saturday night.

Chirambadare cancelled out Erasmus' opening goal

Lorch snatched a late winning goal in extra-time

Bucs will now go head to head with SuperSport

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Buccaneers made it two wins in a row in a Round of 16 encounter played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The deadlock was broken in the 24th minute when Kermit Erasmus headed home Deon Hotto's sublime cross from the left and Pirates were leading at the interval.

The visitors fought back after the restart and they managed to level matters through former Kaizer Chiefs winger Edmore Chirambadare who netted with a left-footed strike in the 49th minute following a mistake by Hotto.

The goal ensured that the tightly contested game ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time and extra-time followed at the Mecca of South African football.

Both teams launched attacks in extra-time and it was Thembinkosi Lorch who snatched a crucial goal in the 113th minute which earned Pirates a 2-1 victory over Venda.

ALL EYES ON: Lorch who showed once again that he is the man for the big occasion - scoring when it matters most.

The 29-year-old was full of running throughout the game as he proved his match fitness having returned from a long-term injury last month.

The man nicknamed Nyoso scored a goal which earned Pirates the victory and coach Jose Riveiro's side avoided the dreaded penalty shootout.

Nyoso has now scored two goals this season - both of them netted in the Nedbank Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is Pirates' second successive win having thumped Swallows FC 4-1 in a PSL encounter last week Friday.

The Buccaneers progressed to the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2021 when they were eliminated by Mamelodi Sundowns in the last eight.

Bucs' ambitions of winning a cup double in the current season are very much alive having already clinched the 2022 MTN8 title.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: The Soweto giants will now lock horns with SuperSport United in a PSL match on March 18.

Matsatsantsa are undefeated in their last two matches against Pirates who will be targeting nothing but a win at Orlando Stadium.