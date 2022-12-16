Lorch: The Orlando Pirates star must go where he is appreciated amidst Mameloidi Sundowns links - Ramoreboli

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch's former coach has urged him to move to a club which will appreciate him if he's unhappy at the Soweto giants.

Lorch's Pirates career has been stop-start due to injuries

The 29-year-old has been linked with Sundowns

Ramoreboli would back Lorch if he moved to Downs

WHAT HAPPENED? The accomplished attacker has been sidelined by a knee since August this year according to the Soweto giants, but there has been considerable speculation regarding his future with the club.

Lorch is reportedly unhappy at the Houghton-based giants, and Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly planning a move for the 2018-19 PSL Footballer of the Season during next month's mid-season transfer window.

Jwaneng Galaxy head coach Morena Ramoreboli, who worked with Lorch at Maluti FET in the ABC Motsepe League, feels that the 29-year-old is mature enough to make his own decisions, but must make sure he chooses a club where he'll be appreciated.

WHAT DID RAMOREBOLI SAY?: “If I were to advise him, I would say to him that he needs to be where he is appreciated. If Pirates still appreciate Thembinkosi Lorch and if they still support him throughout everything and if they still support him even though he is injured, if that is the current environment then Lorch also needs to repay Orlando Pirates,” Ramoreboli told ThisIsFootball.Africa.

“But I don’t know if Sundowns is coming in for him, we don't know if they are talking to him. We also don’t know if he feels that he can go to Sundowns and contribute. I think at the moment he is mature enough to make his own decisions; he is mature enough to know which team will suit his ability,” he added.

“He has worked with coach Rhulani Mokwena, he understands how coach Rulani works, so if he decides to go to play for Sundowns it’ll be because maybe he can add value at Sundowns, but one thing for sure he is mature enough to make his own decisions and I can only support the decision that he has made because I know that he loves the game and he is very passionate about the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lorch is contracted to Pirates beyond this season which means Sundowns or any other club that is interested in his services will have to purchase him from Pirates next year.

Despite having struggled with injuries in the last few campaigns, the Bafana Bafana international remains of the top attackers in the country.

The man nicknamed Nyoso played an instrumental role in helping Pirates finish second in last season's Caf Confederation Cup and he was named Man of the Match in the final.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES AND LORCH? The Buccaneers are set to square off with Sundowns on December 30 as the 2022-23 PSL campaign resumes.

Nyoso is an injury doubt having played his last match for Pirates on August 21 against SuperSport United.