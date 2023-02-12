Lorch showed 'why South Africa is crying' - Orlando Pirates attacker lauded by Badela

Sinethemba Badela underlined Thembinkosi Lorch's importance to Orlando Pirates and South Africa after he impressed during his Bucs return.

Lorch on target after a long injury lay-off

Badela impressed by attacker

Insists he is beneficial to Pirates and Bafana

WHAT HAPPENED: Lorch came off the bench to score Pirates' second goal in the 2-0 win over the National First Division side.

Monnapule Saleng had scored the opening goal for the Sea Robbers who are now in the last 16 of the annual competition.

All Stars coach Badela lauded Lorch, insisting he is an important player as far as South African football is concerned.

WHAT HE SAID: "Look, we were not sure how ready he [Lorch] was to play, and of course, a Lorch that’s on the pitch is good for South African football," Badela said as quoted by Far Post.

"And you can see the quality, the movement in between the lines, how he turns, and he provokes the defenders to come at him, and the decision making.

"I mean, he is a fantastic player. That is why the fans love him so much at Pirates, and that’s why the country is crying; why is he not playing, so that he can help the national team, so to face players like that it will only help our players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lorch has been out injured since August and missed the MTN8 final where the Sea Robbers beat AmaZulu in the final.

However, his return is welcome for coach Jose Riveiro and Bucs fans who hope the team can push for the Caf Champions League slot and win the Nedbank Cup as well.

WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for Lorch might be on Friday when Pirates host Maritzburg United in the Premier Soccer League game at Orlando Stadium.