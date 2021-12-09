Lorch should have scored - Orlando Pirates' Motshwari rues big miss against AmaZulu FC

Orlando Pirates central midfielder Ben Motshwari was left disappointed following the Soweto giants' draw against AmaZulu FC on Wednesday night.



The Buccaneers were held to a 1-1 draw by Usuthu in a PSL encounter which was played at the 1995 Rugby World Cup venue, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.



Deon Hotto's opening goal was cancelled out by Tshepang Moremi's strike on the stroke of half-time as Pirates recorded their eighth draw of the season in the league.



Motshwari, who has been outstanding for Bucs since he returned from suspension, was pleased with the team's performance, but he rued their missed chances.



"A point away is a good point, the overall performance was good from the boys," Motshwari told the club's social media platforms on Thursday morning.



"I think we were unlucky, we created so many chances. Even the last chance that [Thembinkosi] Lorch had, I think it should have been a goal despite that, I think we fought hard."



Lorch missed the target from close range with only goalkeeper Veli Mothwa to beat as the mercurial winger made his first competitive appearance of the season after recovering from a shoulder injury.



Motshwari feels that they should have been more clinical in front of goal with the Buccaneers having created many clear cut chances against Usuthu in a game which the Soweto giants dominated.



"In the second half, they didn't threaten that much. I think we kept the ball mostly in their half. It is just those missed chances that we had and the chances we had in the first half," he concluded.



Pirates will now play host to TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday with the Rockets having lost their last six away matches.