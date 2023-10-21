Lorch's Resurrection: Pirates' R100 000 Man of the Man winner explains why he did not want to come off amidst telling cramps

Thembinkosi Lorch marked his return to the Orlando Pirates line-up with a Man of the Match performance.

Lorch made return to Pirates line-up

He bagged a whooping R100 000

Pirates back to winning ways

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates fan favourite Lorch made his first appearance in the 2023/24 season and he reminded everyone what he is capable of and what the Buccaneers have been missing when he was sidelined.

Lorch played the whole game, something quite odd for a player who has not featured for months. His coach, Jose Riveiro was tempted to substitute him as early as half-time but the 30-year-old was determined to finish the game.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Lorch is a player sometimes we are not conscious about how much he runs in the game, how many times he runs into the space and at the end of the game he played well but you can see that he’s in a good space, he’s fit and he could manage to finish the game.

"I spoke with Lorch in the last minutes, he said he was fine. Obviously it’s normal after a long period to have some cramps in the game," Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lorch walked away with the grand prize of R100 000 for being voted as the Man of the Match and even though he played 90 minutes, he admits that his engine was slowing down at some point.

"To be honest, maybe the first 15 minutes I was struggling a bit, you know. At half-time, the coach asked me if I would be able to continue, and I told him that I could continue.

"Even if you could see the last 10 minutes I was scraping. I would say the first half we started slow and the second half it was different.

"Coach told us that we must keep going to them and they will make mistakes. Luckily, that’s what they did and we managed to score two goals. We have a good team with good players and I’m happy for the guys. It’s like we have been together for long and I wish them more success," Lorch told SuperSport TV.

OFF THE FIELD: The Pirates star may be a darling for the Buccaneers on the pitch, but away from the green grass, the perception may differ.

The attacker was found guilty by the Randburg Magistrates court of physically attacking his girlfriend Nokuphiwa Mathithibala three years ago with the intent to cause bodily harm.

WHAT'S NEXT: After helping Pirates win 2-0, the prominent attacker will look to stay fit and possibly attract the eye of Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos ahead of next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa's opponents have been revealed for the January spectacle in Ivory Coast.