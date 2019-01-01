Lorch ready to thrive under pressure of leading Orlando Pirates to promise land

The Bafana Bafana forward remains hopeful Bucs will challenge for the PSL title despite having endured a poor start to the 2019/20 campaign

talisman Thembinkosi Lorch says he is ready to inspire the club despite the pressure the players at the Soweto giants are under.

The Buccaneers have high expectations this season as they look to snap their five-year trophy drought, having won their last title in 2014 - the Nedbank Cup.

One player who is expected to lead Pirates to the promised land is Lorch, and the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Footballer of the Year is keen to thrive under the pressure.

“Pressure is the name of the game. If you don’t have pressure you tend to relax and that means one would not replicate the past form,” Lorch told the media.

“I know a lot is expected of me. We came close in the league last season. This season we are going for the Premiership title."

Lorch played an important role in helping Bucs reach last season's Telkom Knockout Cup, where they were stunned by FC, before the Soweto giants finished second in the PSL.

"We also have the Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup to compete for. So, it’s a matter of focusing and achieving our goals," he continued.

Lorch opened up about the sudden departure of Serbian tactician Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, who had turned Pirates into title contenders during his time at the club.

The 25-year-old player admitted he was disappointed by Micho's departure, but he believes they should move on and focus on trying to bring some silverware to the Houghton-based giants.

“We were disappointed because he is a coach who we got along with and had been working with for the past two seasons,” he added.

Article continues below

“But we have to move on. I believe the past two weeks have been good for us as a team to work on a few things. Yes, there are slight changes but we have adapted.

“We built the foundation last season. This time we have to produce results and win trophies.”

Pirates will be hoping to snap their three-match winless run in the league when they take on at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.