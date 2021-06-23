Lorch: Orlando Pirates star's agent responds to Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs links

The 2018/19 PSL Player's Player of the Season is happy at the Houghton-based giants according to his representative

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch's agent has addressed rumours linking his client with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 27-year-old player had an average season by his own standards in the 2020/21 campaign and there were reports that he was unhappy at the Soweto giants.

Lorch made it known that he was unhappy to have missed out on a chance to move to Europe in the past after being heavily linked with Belgian clubs Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge and French sides Dijon FC and Toulouse.

It was said that Bucs had rejected offers from abroad as they were deemed not good enough and it was also reported that Lorch could force a move to one of Pirates' main rivals, Chiefs and Sundowns in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Lorch's agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane has now stated that the Bafana Bafana international is not going anywhere.

“Lorch is currently on holiday and he is not going anywhere. He will still be a Pirates player,” Mahlakgane told Sowetan.

“I am his manager, if there are interests for him, I should know them and I’m the one who will be negotiating for his deal. At the moment, there is nothing for Lorch. He is still contracted to Pirates.

“I have been getting this question recently and I have made it clear that he is not going anywhere. I can confirm that.”

Mahlakgane went on to rubbish reports that the 2018/19 PSL Footballer of the Year is unhappy at the Houghton-based giants.

“If there is anything, you would have known, those things are not true. Lorch is happy at Pirates and will remain at the club," he concluded.

Lorch, who struggled with injuries, made 24 appearances across all competitions for the Buccaneers during the 2020/21 season and he scored three goals and provided four assists.

He played a vital role in helping Pirates clinch the 2020 MTN8 title scoring two goals in two matches including one in the final against hometown club, Bloemfontein Celtic.