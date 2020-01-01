Lorch: Orlando Pirates attacker reportedly arrested for alleged assault

The 27-year-old has again attracted negative publicity with reports suggesting that he was detained in Midrand

attacker Thembinkosi Lorch was reportedly arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Nokuphiwa Mathithibala.

According to Sunday World, Lorch was arrested on Sunday night after Mathithibala opened a case of assault against him at Midrand Police Station soon after the alleged incident.

The publication reports that Lorch allegedly slapped and strangled Mathithibala after she had asked him about his whereabouts.

Lorch reportedly disappeared from his girlfriend for six hours and he became angry when confronted upon his return.

The Bucs star then allegedly took one of his two cars and drove away with his unnamed friend, leaving Mathithibala stranded in the Midrand complex.

According to the publication, Lorch was arrested in the early hours of Monday and had to sleep in the police cells and was set to appear in court on Monday for his bail hearing.

Lorch's reported arrest comes two days after the completion of the 2019-20 season where Pirates finished third on the log.

This is the second time the Bloemfontein-born attacker has attracted negative publicity this season, after he was recently suspended by the Sea Robbers for breaching bio-bubble protocols.

He was suspended alongside Justin Shonga, and while Lorch was allowed back into the team to finish the season with Josef Zinnbauer's men, the Zambia international's matter is yet to be resolved.

Lorch had a rather average campaign and he was heavily criticised for not giving his all for the club this term.

The player featured 26 times across all competitions for the Soweto giants this season and managed just three goals and five assists to his name. He found the back of the net just once in 22 league matches.

He revealed in one of his recent interviews with the South African media that he was still hurt by Pirates' decision to deny him an opportunity to go abroad.

This after the remarkable season last time out he had where he was crowned 2018-19 Footballer of the Season for his exploits.

Lorch had hoped the club would let him go in Europe, especially after he became the talk of the town during the 2019 finals in for scoring the winner in Bafana Bafana's shock win over the hosts in the Round of 16.