Lorch: Mosimane addresses Al Ahly links with Orlando Pirates winger

The accomplished tactician is known to be a big fan of the talented attacker, who inspired the Buccaneers to the 2020 MTN8 triumph

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to reports indicating that the club is interested in Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch.

The 27-year-old winger has not only been linked with a move to the Egyptian champions but Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns as well in recent months.

Lorch is one of the best players in the country having been named 2018/19 PSL Footballer of the Year and Players' Player of the Season.

Mosimane is known to be a big fan of the Bloemfontein-born player, but the former Sundowns coach has explained that if Al Ahly were to sign Lorch from Pirates, the first person he would call is Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza.

"There are rumours going around that Al Ahly wants T, Lorch," Mosimane wrote on his official Twitter page on Tuesday.

"If that has to happen, firstly I will humbly call the Chairman [Man of Honour], and ask for his blessings."

Egyptians fans are familiar with Lorch with the Bafana Bafana international having mesmerised the Egypt defence during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match in Cairo.

The gifted attacker went on to score the only goal of the match as Bafana claimed a 1-0 victory over the Pharaohs at Cairo International Stadium.

Lorch's agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane recently refuted speculation indicating that the former Chippa United player is unhappy at the Soweto giants .

Mahlakgane also dismissed reports stating that the Bafana Bafana international is keen to push for a move away from Pirates in the upcoming July-August transfer window.

The former Cape Town All Stars player is the third PSL player to be strongly linked with Al Ahly since Mosimane joined North African giants from Sundowns in September 2020.

The reigning African champions were keen to sign Sundowns playmaker Gaston Sirino in the last two transfer windows, but the two clubs couldn't agree on a transfer fee.

While Chiefs' star striker Samir Nurkovic is reportedly on the radar of the Red Devils ahead of the new 2021/22 season.

The Serbian marksman played a key role in helping Chiefs reach the Caf Champions League final where they will face Al Ahly on July 17.