Lorch-Kapinga swap deal being plotted by Pirates and Sundowns?

A hectic transfer rumour has taken PSL social media by storm during the dying embers of the transfer window.

Could Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns be plotting a last-minute swap deal involving Thembinkosi Lorch and Lesedi Kapinga during the final hours of the transfer window?

A remarkable transfer rumour is taking South African social media by storm during the final hours of the January window, with some users speculating that two of the country’s biggest clubs might be considering a blockbuster exchange.

It’s no secret that Kapinga is keen to secure a move away from Sundowns before trading ceases.

His career is meandering with the PSL champions, where he’s fallen way down the pecking order at the club and has featured only five times in the league this season.

According to reports in the local media on Tuesday, Kapinga has submitted a last-minute transfer request to Downs as he looks to force through a move away from the club.

Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs have been tipped as a potential destination for the 27-year-old, but could Orlando Pirates also be keen on the electric attacker?

If Kapinga can be rehabilitated, if he can rediscover his former Black Leopards form—the kind of quality that saw him signed by Sundowns back in 2020—then he could be a potential match-winner for either of the Soweto giants.

Some supporters have been salivating at the thought of Kapinga being played in tandem with the Buccaneers’ in-form attacker Monnapule Saleng, who has emerged as a popular figure for Pirates during the campaign.

But Downs know this, and the rumour mill is indicating that, if they’re going to do any business with Pirates, then they want a major asset in return.

Could Kapinga be used as a late makeweight in a deal to bring Lorch to Pretoria?

Considering the latter’s injury problems at Pirates, the Soweto heavyweights may see a possible exit to Sundowns—complete with Kapinga and a fee—as a way of offloading an expensive asset with a patchy track record while enriching themselves in the process.

Could Haashim Domingo, or one of Sundowns’ fringe players, also be included to sweeten the deal for the Sea Robbers and induce them to agree to a move?

With the deadline fast approaching, the truth is that such a shock move would be unlikely, but in the wild and unpredictable world of the PSL, stranger things have happened!