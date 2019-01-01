'Lorch is still the best player in the country' - Mokwena defends Orlando Pirates attacker's dip in form

The 26-year-old has struggled to replicate his form from last season this term but his coach believes he's still head and shoulders above the rest

coach Rhulani Mokwena has played down Thembinkosi Lorch's dip in form this season, saying he remains the best player in the country.

Lorch is yet to find the net or register an assist for the Buccaneers in any of the nine league games he has played this season.

Mokwena feels the attacker has just been put under unnecessary pressure because of social media and what he reads in the media about his struggles.

However, the 34-year-old feels Lorch has nothing to prove to anyone that he's still the same player he was last season.

"Unfortunately, we forget that he’s still reigning Footballer of the Season. He is the Footballer of the Season," Mokwena told reporters.

"And sometimes, I think we put undue pressure because of social media – some of the things that he reads also; the expectations are based more on that, but I always tell him he’s still the best player in the country."

"Who has the Footballer of the Season award at home? It's Thembinkosi Lorch. So, he's got nothing to prove to anybody."

Mokwena again weighed in on the incident which saw Lorch get a red card against , admitting the player may have deserved to be sent off, but people are too critical of the international.

"I think some of the incidents are difficult to assess because I think, particularly today’s incident - as much as I say it is definitely a red card, it’s an unfortunate one because he was fouled and after that, they kicked the ball towards him," Mokwena added.

"With a little bit more emotional intelligence, he could have avoided the situation, but it's a completely different one to the Chiefs one. So, we can’t be too critical of Nyoso."

"He’s still the best player in the country. If someone wants to argue with me, then we can argue because I talk stats; maybe the others talk opinion.

"The Footballer of the Season award is at Thembinkosi Lorch’s house, and he’s still the best player in the country."