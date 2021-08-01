'Lorch has to score and then I think the game is done' - Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer rues missed chance

The 50-year-old tactician also refused to criticize Nyauza, who conceded a penalty in the second-half

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer believes Thembinkosi Lorch should have killed off their match against Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Cup on Sunday.

The Buccaneers succumbed to a 4-3 defeat to Amakhosi on penalties following a 0-0 draw in a game that took place at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates' best chance fell for Lorch, who was unmarked in the box, but the Bafana Bafana international was superbly denied by Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in the second half.

Zinnbauer reflected on the match which saw his goalkeeper Richard Ofori make a fine save to deny Kgaogelo Sekgota just after the restart.

"It was a good game from both teams. We got good information. I think we had good opportunities to score, especially in the second half," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"He [Lorch] has to score and then I think the game is done. But then we had a good save from Ofori.

"To lose in penalties is always difficult. It's a final. You have to win the final but I think the performance was good for this moment. It was a good performance from both teams."

Chiefs were awarded a penalty after Ntsikelelo Nyauza was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box, but Ofori denied Daniel Cardoso from the spot-kick.

Zinnbauer refused to criticize Nyauza with Siphesihle Ndlovu having lost possession in midfield in the build-up to the Pirates defender conceding the penalty.

"Nyauza did not make a mistake. It was in the midfield we made a mistake. It was too easy, we lost the ball and we got overloaded and then our transition to defend was too slow," the German tactician continued.

"The mistake started in the midfield not in the box. We had good build-up. We had better chances than Chiefs. It was a good performance. We needed the goal. This is always the problem in football.

"At the moment we have a good mood in the team. We are finding more and more structure. It was good to see us with the ball. Not our best, but it's normal for this time."