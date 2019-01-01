Lorch deserved the red card - Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena

The young tactician admitted that the South Africa international's behaviour cannot be condoned and promised to speak to him

coach Rhulani Mokwena praised his charges following their hard-fought victory over on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Rise and Shine in a match which was played at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The two teams were reduced to 10 men as Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch and Polokwane striker Puleng Tlolane were sent off in the first half.

Mokwena said Lorch deserved the red card and vowed to talk to the player because his behaviour cannot be condoned.

"I haven't seen the penalty, to be honest, I will check but I think the red card [on Lorch] is deserved because he is retaliating to a situation where he shouldn't retaliate to. So, I have to check again," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

"I saw, unfortunately, they hit him with the ball and the emotions got the better of him, unfortunately, but that sort of behaviour can't be condoned, we'll speak to him, it's not right."

Mokwena went on to laud his players for showing character as Polokwane City scored first but came back to score three times through Tshegofatso Mabasa, Kabelo Dlamini and Frank Mhango.

"Don't we love to make it difficult [for ourselves]? I think I'm going to die a very young death. My heart can't take too many of these sort of matches. What are you going to say?" he asked.

"Again a spirited performance. You know these players... I said to them at half-time that I'm going to start finding nicknames for them of superheroes, like Batman, Superman and all the likes because they are trying to prove how strong they are, how resilient they are," he continued.

"We know they are resilient. We know they are spirited. They fight for the badge. They do the best they can especially when the going gets tough you know. So [I am] very proud of them but we're still being let down by a few details in our match."