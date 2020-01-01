Lorch: Could Soweto derby goal lead to Orlando Pirates talisman's turnaround?

The Bafana winger seemingly put his off-the-field problems behind him with a captivating display for Bucs in their 3-0 Soweto derby win over Chiefs

Thembinkosi Lorch has endured some tough times over the past year or so, but a beautifully taken goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win over in the MTN8 semi-finals could just be the tonic he needs to revive his career.

After a superb showing with Pirates during the 2018/ 19 season, when he scored 15 goals in all competitions and became a regular for Bafana Bafana, things went downhill last season for Lorch as he struggled for form and managed only three goals.

Off the field there have been issues too for the former Cape Town All Stars player, as a potential overseas move fell through, while he’s also faced allegations of domestic abuse and was also found guilty by Pirates of breaching Covid-19 protocols, along with former teammate Justin Shonga.

However now, after a slow start to the season, Lorch burst to life against Chiefs in the derby and was named Man of the Match.

He also put the final nail in Amakhosi’s coffin by scoring the third goal, showing all of his trademark pace and precision on the counter-attack as he outstripped the Chiefs defence before finishing clinically.

That goal was Lorch’s fourth in a Soweto derby, and couldn’t have come at a better time as he tries to once again make headlines for the right reasons.

It may just have lifted a big weight off the 27-year-old’s shoulders.

“I would like to thank my family, especially my mom and my dad for supporting me through difficulties,” he said in his post-match interview with SuperSport TV .

Certainly, Lorch’s team-mates, Bucs fans and coach Josef Zinnbauer will be hoping that the silky-skilled forward is on the way to getting back to his influential best, because when on song, Lorch has a genuine X-factor to him and is a match-winner on his day.

On the other wing, like Lorch, Vincent Pule’s form also fluctuated a bit last season, following an outstanding 2019/ 19 campaign. He too has started this season slowly but also scored a lovely goal against Chiefs.

One gets the feeling that when Lorch and Pule are on top of their games, the whole Pirates side ticks, and in this regard, there was reason for the Buccaneers supporters to celebrate beyond just a convincing win against their Soweto foes.