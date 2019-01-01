Lorch: Club Brugge to bid for Orlando Pirates attacker?

The 26-year-old could link up with Percy Tau in Belgium should the Buccaneers an offer believed to be in excess of R30 million

Thembinkosi Lorch could be lost to before the mid-season transfer window if media reports are anything to go by.

According to Voetbalnieuws, had their first offer of around R30 million ($2.1 million) rejected by the Buccaneers.

However, they are reportedly willing to raise it in order to land Lorch from the Soweto giants.

Lorch revealed soon after the closing of the previous transfer window that Pirates rejected an offer from an unnamed European club.

The Free State-born attacker hasn't really been able to rediscover his old form this season - and many have suggested that he's still trying to make peace with the fact that he couldn't move abroad.

The 26-year-old was named 's best player at the of last season after his goalscoring exploits helped the Sea Robbers push until the final stages of the season in the title race.

Should Pirates allow Lorch to move, he would most likely link up with 's golden boy Percy Tau.

The two players are teammates at the national team level and are considered the future of Bafana Bafana.

While Lorch is seen as an attacker, the truth of the matter is that is more of a midfielder because the numbers behind his time at Pirates aren't impressive.

He has directly been involved in 36 goals (22 goals and 14 assists) in his 87 appearances for the Sea Robbers since his return from .