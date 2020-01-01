Lorch: Besiktas reportedly join Club Brugge in race for Orlando Pirates winger

The Bloemfontein-born player will be hoping that the Buccaneers accept one of the bids coming from Europe

attacker Thembinkosi Lorch seems to be attracting more interest from European clubs.

The 26-year-old player was recently linked with , who reportedly made an offer of around R30 million ($2.1 million), which was rejected by Bucs.

The Belgian champions are said to be preparing an improved offer for Lorch, but they could reportedly face competition from Turkish giants .

Nicknamed the Black Eagles, Besiktas are also keen to snap up Lorch according to the latest news coming out of .



FotoMac are indicating that Besiktas have made a bid of around R28 million ($2 million) for the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Footballer of the Year.

It is said that the former Turkish champions have identified the international as a possible replacement for fellow winger Jeremain Lens.

The Black Eagles could also part ways with American attacker Tyler Boyd hence the club is targeting Lorch according to the report.

If Lorch does join Besiktas he would be following in the footsteps of legend Fani Madida, who played for the Istanbul-based side in the 1990s.

Article continues below

The former player was disappointed after Bucs rejected an offer from an unnamed European club at the beginning of the current season.

Nicknamed Nyoso, Lorch will be hoping that Pirates accept one of the offers coming from abroad in order for him to realise his dream of playing in Europe.



Meanwhile, Nyoso is expected to return to action for the Buccaneers when they lock horns with Bloemfontein in a PSL match on Saturday.

The diminutive player, who has made 12 appearances across all competitions and netted one goal this season, missed the last two league matches due to suspension.





















