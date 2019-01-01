Lorch: Bafana Bafana forward confirms Orlando Pirates rejected offers from Europe

The gifted attacker has confirmed the Buccaneers received offers from European clubs during the transfer window

forward Thembinkosi Lorch has admitted he is disappointed after he failed to secure a move to an overseas club.

The international was linked with a whole host of European clubs during the recent transfer window.

Belgian sides Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and , and French clubs Football and FC are the teams which were said to be keen to sign Lorch.

The 26-year-old player has revealed the offers he received from abroad were not good enough to persuade the Buccaneers to sell him.

“I had offers from clubs overseas, but I think the offers were not good for both the team and me," Lorch told the media.

"I have a contract with Pirates and I have to focus and play as well as do my best.

The reigning Footballer of the Year explained he will continue to work hard as he looks to attract lucrative offers from abroad.

"Yes, I was disappointed because all the players here in South Africa would like to play abroad especially at my age. I have to continue working hard," he added.

Lorch went on to make it clear he has no point to prove following a successful 2018/19 campaign which saw him score 15 goals across all competitions.

“I have had some coaches telling me I need to score more goals and things like that, but I feel I have done my part," he said.

"I don’t have to prove (anything) to anyone. I just have to play my football and help the team to win games."

Lorch will be hoping to open his scoring account for the 2019/20 PSL season when Pirates take on at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.