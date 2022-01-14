Lorch & Peprah: Have Orlando Pirates found their best strike partnership?

The DStv Compact Cup should provide more opportunity for Orlando Pirates duo Kwame Peprah and Thembinkosi Lorch to hone their strike partnership.

There were a number of games, especially earlier in the season, when Pirates dominated their opponents but were unable to claim maximum points due to a miss-firing front-line. And in several matches, the Sea Robbers played without out-and-out strikers, instead using attacking midfielders such as Deon Hotto and Linda Mntambo to push further forward.

This was as a result of an injury to Zakhele Lepasa, a combination of injury and loss of form for Tshegofatso Mabasa, and disciplinary issues plus a lack of confidence for Gabadinho Mhango. Terrence Dzvukamanja is another who has struggled in front of goal, while in the earlier parts of the campaign, new signing Peprah was still finding his feet.

Lorch, meanwhile, also had some discipline issues, as well as a long-term injury and only returned to action in the weeks before Christmas.

His return coincided perfectly with Peprah finding goal-scoring form as the Ghana striker fired in four goals in the last two matches of 2021. Lorch provided two of the assists.

Prior to netting his first goals for the club, Peprah had shown plenty of potential as a big, strong target man with a good touch, but had needed some goals to get his confidence going.

Lorch, with his superior experience and with his dynamic, creative play and the ability to make something out of nothing, seemingly provides the perfect partner for the 21-year-old.

They complement each other very well and already in a short space of time there's been a noticeable synergy and understanding between the pair.

The livewire Lorch has often been used as a winger, but certainly has the ability to play as a second striker and showed that he can score goals when he fired in 15 three seasons back.

The 28-year-old's career has stuttered over the past two seasons, but with time still on his side, Lorch can once more become a key player for Bucs; the team certainly needs a talisman in attack these days.

Article continues below

It hasn't been the best couple of years for Pirates, but if Lorch and Peprah can continue their partnership, better things could lie ahead. The Compact Cup thus provides the perfect opportunity for the two of them to further cement their partnership.