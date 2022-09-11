Lookman vs Dessers: How the Nigerians fared when Atalanta faced Cremonese

The Super Eagles put up contrasting displays as the Gray and Reds picked up a point against the wasteful Goddess

Cyriel Dessers failed to score as Cremonese played out a 1-1 draw with Atalanta in Sunday’s Serie A outing.

Since joining the Gray and Reds from Genk, the Nigeria international is yet to find the net for Massimiliano Alvini’s men.

Despite his drought in five consecutive matches, Dessers was named in the starting XI at the Gewiss Stadium – shouldering his side’s goalscoring responsibilities alongside compatriot David Okereke.

However, he could not replicate the form that saw him win the Europa Conference League topscorer prize last term and he was subsequently subbed off in the 83rd minute by Daniel Ciofani.

But how did he fare in the sixth appearance of the 2022-23 campaign for the newly promoted Italian top-flight outfit?

Aside from the fact that he could not find the net, Dessers could only muster two shots – which all went off target. He accounted for 16 touches, and seven passes with a passing accuracy of 71.4 percent.

Furthermore, he did not complete a single dribble and never made a key pass but he was fouled once.

Regardless, he added a little value to Cremonese defensively with statistics showing he boasted one interception, which resulted in him committing a foul in the process.

His compatriot Okereke accounted for just one key pass, one top tackle, one clearance and one blocked shot before making way for Ghana’s Felix Afena-Gyan in the 68th minute.

That was not the case for Ademola Lookman who played for 77 minutes. The former Leicester City man produced a decent outing having one shot, two dribbles, and two key passes.

Elsewhere, he was fouled once, dispossessed once, and was caught offside on one occasion. He made one cross, 33 touches, and 18 passes with a passing accuracy of 72.2 %.

Nigeria prospect Caleb Okoli was solid defensively as he accounted for two tackles, four interceptions, and two clearances, with two fouls which did not earn him a caution by referee Andrea Colombo.

Nonetheless, Cote d'Ivoire international Jeremie Boga was an unused substitute by manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

With this result, Atalanta occupy the second position in the log having garnered 14 points from six matches played so far. They are guests of Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma on September 18.