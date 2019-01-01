Lookman ruled out of RB Leipzig’s clash against Mainz

The Anglo-Nigerian has not recovered from a back injury and will continue on the sidelines when his team faces ‎Sandro Schwarz’s men

Ademola Lookman will not play a part when host 05 at Red Bull Arena in Saturday’s German game.

The 22-year-old forward missed his side’s 6-1 thumping of in a Cup tie on Wednesday due to a pelvis injury.

Lookman is yet to recover from the back problem and will be missing in action when the Red Bulls take on Sandro Schwarz’s men, according to a statement on the club website.

The Anglo-Nigerian secured a permanent move to the Red Bull Arena from in the summer after previously impressing on loan with the club.

Lookman has played four times this season for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, including a debut appearance in the against Zenit St. Petersburg.

Leipzig are seventh in the league after gathering 15 points from nine games and will hope to claim maximum points against Mainz.