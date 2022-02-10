Lookman: Fifa approves Leicester City forward’s switch from England to Nigeria
Shina Oludare
Ademola Lookman is no longer be eligible to represent England on the international level after Fifa granted his switch to the Nigeria senior national team.
Lookman was born in London but qualified to represent the Super Eagles through his parents.
The Leicester City forward played for England on the U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels. Notably, he was part of the European team’s squad that won the 2017 Fifa U20 World Cup staged in South Korea.
In that tournament, he contributed three goals including a brace in the Three Lions’ 2-1 triumph over Costa Rica in the Round of 16.
More to follow...