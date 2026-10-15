Looking back brings a sense of melancholy: Lennart Karl experiences a low point at Bayern Munich

A year ago, Lennart Karl announced himself at Bayern Munich. His first goal for Bayern's first team came against Club Brugge, making him the youngest German goalscorer in Champions League history. It was some finish, too: a superb dribble followed by a precise shot into the top-right corner. Bayern Munich fans voted it their goal of the month for October.

Then just 17, the right winger was suddenly making headlines across Europe. The hype took some curious turns. English TV pundit Micah Richards even recited a poem he had written about Karl live on television: "Young Karl Lennart, with the poise of a sage, plays well beyond his age. With flair and fire he lifts Bayern higher. A star lighting up the stage, bursting on the scene. He's definitely on the right page."

Karl followed up with goals in his next Champions League appearances against Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon, replacing Kylian Mbappe as the youngest player to score in three consecutive Champions League matches. He played with a wonderful lightness that autumn of 2025. That lightness has long since gone. The Champions League, where Karl first stepped into the spotlight, has now brought what is, for the moment, the low point of his professional career.

Against Viking Stavanger, coach Vincent Kompany named him in the starting line-up for the third time this season. Karl managed two harmless shots, no successful dribbles and no duels won in the 3-3 draw. His poor counter-pressing contributed to the build-up to the 2-0 goal, and Kompany took him off at half-time. What has happened to the wonderkid?

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Lennart Karl's exciting debut season ended with him missing the World Cup

During a fan club visit in last winter's break, Karl called Real Madrid "my dream club". The remark sparked considerable debate. For the first time, his performances on the pitch were not the reason he was in the public eye.

Early in the second half of the season, Karl was far less conspicuous and less fortunate than he had been in the autumn. Against TSG Hoffenheim in early February, he tangled himself up in a flurry of stepovers, sent the ball out of play and drew a mocking thumbs-up from his opponent Alexander Prass. He also began spending entire matches on the bench. From March, Karl returned to form emphatically, until a thigh muscle tear stopped him.

While injured, Karl appeared in the Allianz Arena stands for the Champions League quarter-final second leg against his "dream club" Real Madrid wearing a curious, entirely pink outfit. Like his remark about Real, it prompted a public debate over whether he should have done it. Of course he could. Whether the attention that inevitably follows helps him concentrate on football is another question.

Karl returned in time for the final stretch of the season, ending his first campaign with an impressive 1,984 minutes of playing time and 17 goal involvements. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann named him in his World Cup squad and even raised the prospect of a starting place. Karl looked set to be Germany's great hope until another muscle tear in training forced him to leave the DFB camp in tears. Rehabilitation instead of the World Cup.

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Lennart Karl: Goal in Elversberg, but still not a winner

Missing all of Bayern Munich's pre-season preparations, Karl did not return until he came on as a substitute in the Bundesliga opener against VfB Stuttgart. "It was a very, very tough road," he said at the time, looking back. Bayern Munich then suffered their first slip-up of the season in his first start, against FC Schalke 04 in early September.

Karl started again against SV Elversberg and scored, but still did not emerge as one of the match's winners. His unnecessarily provocative celebration in front of the Elversberg fans brought relentless boos. Then, immediately after Elversberg's equaliser, Kompany took him off in a quadruple substitution. Bayern Munich only hit their stride with the new line-up and went on to win 2-1.

Muscular problems kept Karl out of the subsequent dazzling performance against Union Berlin. He made little impression in his first appearance for Germany under Jürgen Klopp. Then came the half-time substitution in Stavanger.

Lennart Karl at Bayern Munich: His team-mates are struggling too

For an 18-year-old, such ups and downs are entirely normal. Talk of a crisis says more about how quickly Karl progressed last season. Fans and club bosses now see him as a full-fledged squad member rather than a prospect, and their expectations reflect that. His willingness to polarise opinion, from the Real Madrid remark and pink outfit to the flurry of stepovers and celebration in front of the Elversberg fans, also brings more public attention and more extreme judgements in both directions.

On the pitch, Karl's courage is a great strength. He does not simply play it safe. His moves, dribbles and shots carry big risks, leaving him either completely ineffective or outstanding. That makes form, momentum and lightness particularly important to him. Right now, he has none of the three, though he also rediscovered his form after difficult weeks last spring. For now, he deserves room to work through such spells without undue pressure. To establish himself at Bayern Munich in the long term, however, he needs to bring more reliability to his performances, particularly without the ball.

Bayern Munich's small squad and congested schedule will give Karl more chances, especially with his fellow attackers struggling for various reasons. Ismael Saibari replaced him at half-time in Stavanger but came off himself in the closing stages. Jamal Musiala is still working towards his comeback, while Serge Gnabry is only just finding his old form after injury. Luis Diaz has looked tense for weeks. Michael Olise will miss the upcoming Champions League match against Arsenal through suspension after his sending-off in Stavanger. Perhaps the biggest stage of all is the right place for Karl's comeback.