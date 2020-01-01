'Long time no see' - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden international return with cryptic tweet

The 39-year-old hasn't played for his country in four years, but has implied he could don the yellow jersey again on social media

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at a possible return to international football with in a cryptic tweet to his followers on Monday.

Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from the international stage in 2016, after becoming his country's all-time record scorer with 62 goals in 116 appearances.

The 39-year-old led the line for Sweden at the 2006 World Cup and also appeared in four European Championships, but never made it beyond the quarter-finals of the competition.

More teams

Janne Andersson led the squad to the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals in Ibrahimovic's absence, and has since overseen a successful qualifying campaign, but the tournament has been pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sweden will be busy until then with a series of friendlies and UEFA Nations League commitments, and Ibrahimovic has seemingly opened the door to a return to the squad with a mysterious message on social media at the start of the week.

The striker has posted an image of himself wearing his country's No.10 shirt on Twitter, with the caption: "Long time no see."

Long time no see pic.twitter.com/1VQR3PMh4s — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 2, 2020

Supporters will hope that Ibrahimovic intends to make himself available for selection ahead of the latest round of international matches, with Sweden scheduled to take on in a friendly clash on November 11 before a Nations League double-header against and .

The veteran forward's last goals for the Yellow and Blues came in a 2-2 Euro 2016 qualifying play-off draw against Denmark, with his brace sending the team through to the finals 4-3 on aggregate.

Article continues below

Ibrahimovic's chances of making his way back into the Sweden squad will be boosted by his impressive exploits in front of goal for Milan at the start of the new season.

He has hit seven goals in his last four outings, with his latest effort helping the Rossoneri beat 2-1 to extend their lead at the top of the table to two points.

Ibrahimovic will be back in contention for a place in Stefano Pioli's line-up when Milan play host to in the on Thursday night.