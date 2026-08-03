Long negotiations and a dig from Uli Hoeneß: Konrad Laimer reveals the background to his extension at Bayern Munich

"In the end, more and more gets written than there actually is to it. That is the business. You have to do your job as well, and that is a good thing too," Laimer said to the assembled reporters during a media round on the South Korean island of Jeju. "I was always very relaxed. For a long time there was no contact at all and then at some point towards the end there was more contact again. Then it happened relatively quickly that an agreement was reached, because from my side there was never anything against it. I always wanted to stay here."

Talks over an extension to his contract, which expires in 2027, began at the start of the year. At times, reports claimed the 29-year-old Austrian defensive utility man had made exorbitant wage demands, prompting Uli Hoeneß to speak out publicly in May. "Konny is a player I love very much," Hoeneß said: "But he is not Maradona."

During the World Cup, the two sides finally reached an agreement before Bayern officially announced the extension until 2029 on 20 July. "I am of course happy that everything has worked out like this now and everything is signed and sealed and I can now do again what I enjoy, and that is playing football. It is great fun here," said Laimer, who joined Munich on a free transfer from RB Leipzig in 2023.

Konrad Laimer is on an Asia tour with Bayern Munich

There has still been no reconciliation with Hoeneß. "No, there hasn't. But that was never really an issue for me anyway. We always had a quick little chat, back then as well at the title celebration with a bit of fun, and that was that, there is nothing more to it than that."

Laimer is currently with Bayern Munich on their tour of Asia. They face Jeju SK FC on 4 August and Aston Villa on 7 August. After returning to Munich, friendlies against RB Leipzig and 1. FC Heidenheim await before the first competitive match on 22 August: the Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund.