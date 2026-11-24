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The outline of a deal that could bring a big surprise over Yassine Bounou's future is taking shape at Argentina's River Plate, after the club's board moved early to target the Moroccan goalkeeper. It is a step that could pave the way for one of his biggest footballing dreams and open the door to a possible move from Saudi side Al-Hilal to Argentine football in the coming period.

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Argentine outlet TyC Sports have revealed that River Plate officials have made initial contact with Bounou, their top target to strengthen the goalkeeping department ahead of the 2027 season. Santiago Beltrán could leave in the next summer transfer window, having caught the eye of several European clubs with his impressive performances throughout the season. That has pushed the club's hierarchy to start planning early for a replacement who can keep the team strong in a key position.

River's move comes as interest in Beltrán keeps growing. His eye-catching form has put him on the radar of European clubs, and coach Lionel Scaloni gave him the chance to join the Argentina squad for the friendlies before the World Cup. He then made his international debut against Honduras, a match Argentina won.

That only increases the chances of him leaving, particularly with Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid keen to sign him. The Spanish club are lining up options in case Jan Oblak departs.

River Plate's board are trying to protect themselves against potential offers. They're working on extending Beltrán's contract, which had been due to expire in 2027, until December 2030, with an improved salary and a higher release clause that would give the club greater control over his future.

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They won't let him go easily. Officials will only open negotiations for an offer of at least $15 million, convinced of the young goalkeeper's potential and his ability to keep developing.

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Signing Bounou may seem tied to the timing of Beltrán's exit, but River Plate don't want to wait until the middle of the year, when the European transfer market peaks. Instead, they're considering wrapping up the deal in January.

Club representatives have already travelled to Saudi Arabia to speak directly with the Moroccan goalkeeper. They told him how serious their interest is and put his name at the top of their list of candidates to guard the team's goal next season.

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For River Plate, the 35-year-old offers both sporting and emotional appeal. His connection to the club goes well beyond a passing interest: he's one of their supporters and has repeatedly said he wants to wear their shirt.

Bounou currently plays for Saudi side Al-Hilal and is under contract until July 2028. But his attachment to River Plate could give any negotiations a different dynamic, particularly if he sees a chance to fulfil his dream in a new chapter of his career.

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He spoke about his desire to play for River Plate in an interview with TyC Sports in 2023, saying that wearing the club's shirt is a dream for him. He insisted, though, that he didn't want to play there simply to fulfil a personal wish. He wants to deliver a level worthy of the team and compete for his place.

Those words hand River's hierarchy a useful starting point as they try to persuade the Moroccan goalkeeper to take on the challenge.