London is about to turn one of its fiercest rivalries into a security experiment. When Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday, every face near the stadium will fall under surveillance, a first that has sparked fierce debate across English grounds.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) confirmed the move in an official statement. The Metropolitan Police will deploy live facial recognition (LFR) technology during the home clash against their bitter rivals.

Police told Reuters the decision was accurate, calling it "standard practice at high-risk football matches" and pointing to the long history of hostility between the two sets of fans.

Two vans and a secret watchlist

The supporters' trust runs a Football Supporters' Support Unit as its link to the club and security authorities, and it laid out the plan in detail across its social media accounts.

Next matches CHE Premier League 12:30 TOT

Two vans fitted with smart cameras will go up in the Earls Court and West Brompton areas around Stamford Bridge during a set window before kick-off.

The cameras match the faces of passers-by in real time against a watchlist of three categories. First, individuals issued banning orders from stadiums and linked to the two clubs. Second, people wanted for serious crimes. Third, missing persons and those wanted under arrest warrants issued by the courts service.

A trial that began at the north London derby

All of this forms part of a wide-ranging security project funded by the Premier League itself. In December 2025, the league announced that part of its investment would back pilot programmes using intelligence-based technology in London to identify the perpetrators of serious crimes inside stadiums.

The Athletic revealed last August that the Metropolitan Police had received a huge sum of 3.42 million pounds sterling (4.58 million dollars) from the Premier League to fund the trial at London matches.

Saturday's game is not the first, according to the newspaper. The technology has already featured in six previous matches, starting with the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham in September 2023 and continuing in the same fixture during the 2025-2026 season.

Nor has it stayed in the capital. The BBC reported that Merseyside Police began using the same technology in December 2025 and have already applied it during the Manchester United and Everton match in February 2026, a sign that what happens on Saturday could become the new norm for entering stadiums in England.







