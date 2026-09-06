Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

Translated by

London derby line-up: Konsa starts for Arsenal, and the fiery trio leads Chelsea

Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal
Chelsea
Premier League
M. Arteta
X. Alonso
England
Spain

A blockbuster clash in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta has named his Arsenal side to face Chelsea this evening, Sunday, at the Emirates Stadium in the London derby, in the third round of the Premier League.

New signing Ezri Konsa makes his first start in the Gunners' defence, with Kai Havertz leading the line.

Arsenal lined up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Raya.

Defence: White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori.

Midfield: Raya, Louis Skelly, Odegaard.

Attack: Tzoulis, Saka, Havertz.

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso, meanwhile, turns to his familiar attacking trio of Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro.

Chelsea lined up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez.

Defence: Aidoo, Lacroix, Fofana.

Midfield: Neto, James, Lavia, Hato.

Attack: Rogers, Palmer, Joao Pedro.

You can discuss these topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google