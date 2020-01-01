Lockdown was initially difficult but I'm grateful to have a job - Kaizer Chiefs' Kambole

The Amakhosi marksman has opened up how Covid-19 has affected him as the world battles the virus

striker Lazarous Kambole says he misses his home country and playing football in front of the Amakhosi faithful.

However, the Zambia international acknowledges everyone’s safety comes first with the having been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am doing well under the circumstances we find ourselves in. I believe with God’s grace that we will get through this situation," Kambole told the club's official website.

More teams

"It is a painful experience, and it will require us to be strong, united and cooperative for us to get back to normality.”

Kambole, who joined Chiefs from Zambian champions Zesco United last June, revealed it was difficult for him to cope with the current lockdown in the beginning.

“I don’t think anyone can claim to be happy in this period. What I can say is that I am working hard to be strong. It was a shock and difficult at the beginning to be in lockdown, but now I’m trying to cope," he continued.

"It remains difficult but with the kind of support that we receive from the club, I am confident that together we will survive this difficult time. Remember football is our career, now we can’t play matches which is causing us anxiety.”

Kambole admitted that he would have preferred to be in Zambia during this time, but there is a travel ban which has been imposed internationally and the club has placed the team on standby in case the season resumes.

“Training alone is not enough to keep match fit. However, it is important to stay physically and mentally fit under the guidance of the trainers. When we get allowed to get back to the pitch," he added.

"We will catch up with ball work and take it one step at the time. We are professionals and being away from home is part of our job. But this is different because things are abnormal.

"I wish I was home to battle this situation with my family. At the same time, I’m grateful to still have a job and being able to provide for my family. Thanks to the club.”

Article continues below

Nevertheless, Kambole, 26, remains upbeat and he encouraged Amakhosi supporters to stay home and be safe.

“I hope everyone is safe and adhering strictly to the regulations. We want to return to action and continue with life as it were. If we stay safe," he explained.

"We will be back to enjoy the stadium vibe, meeting and greeting at the roadshows and other public places.”