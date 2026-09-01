Sky reports that the 26-year-old is currently undergoing his medical with the Foals and is expected to sign a contract until next summer. Gladbach have already reached an agreement with the Italians, although the report adds that the Bundesliga club have not secured an option to buy the attacking player.









Kühn had only joined Como from Celtic in Glasgow last summer for a fee of 19 million euros. He then made just six starts for the club, who sensationally reached the Champions League in Serie A. Overall, Kühn delivered one goal and two assists for the Italians.

Rated as a huge talent, Kühn represented Germany's youth national teams from under-15 level onwards. He came through the academies at St. Pauli, Hannover and RB Leipzig before moving to Ajax Amsterdam at the age of 18. Two years later, Bayern Munich took him on loan and then signed him permanently in the summer of 2020 without paying a transfer fee. After another loan spell at Erzgebirge Aue, Rapid Vienna moved in 2022 and signed Kühn for just 500,000 euros, only to sell him to Glasgow a year and a half later for ten times that amount. There he really took off, racking up an impressive 42 goal involvements in 69 competitive matches and attracting the attention of even bigger clubs.

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"I want to play for the national team at some point," Kühn said in kicker in summer 2024. With his loan move to Gladbach, he has now probably put himself in a much stronger position to catch the eye of new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp with strong performances in the Bundesliga.