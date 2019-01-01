Load-shedding could abandon Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch clash

Power outages have hit South Africa and are now threatening football matches at night

Ongoing load-shedding affecting is posing a major threat to Wednesday's Premier Soccer League ( ) fixture between and Stellenbosch at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The match kicks off a 19.30hrs, making floodlights crucial for the game.

The whole of South Africa is currently experiencing power cuts and Loftus operations manager Hugo Kemp says there are no guarantees that the match will be spared of the electricity outage.

"We have communicated with the City of Tshwane but there is no guarantee the lights will be on during the game on Wednesday,” Kemp told Times Live.

“We have a good relationship with the City of Tshwane and our best endeavours are to make sure there is power at the stadium for the match to take place as scheduled.

"We don’t have a back-up generator but we are looking at the possibility of getting one that can operate separately from the city council power.”

Some league matches played at night last weekend were not affected by the power cuts.

Incessant rains have also hit South Africa and are threatening the Sundowns-Stellenbosch match.

Durban stadiums have been the most affected with water-logged pitches.

Kemp says they are working hard to ensure the Loftus pitch is playable.

“As I speak to you now‚ we are on the pitch with the grounds staff and we are working hard‚" Kemp said.

"We have a tractor to help with the drainage and we are also using the super sopper that is used in cricket.

"We are doing everything in our power to ensure the pitch is playable for the players to be able to express themselves and for the fans to enjoy the match.”

Third-placed Sundowns will be attempting to reduce the 13-point gap between them and PSL leaders and they go into this match fresh from last Saturday's 0-0 draw with in the Caf .

Basement side Stellenbosch will be keen to improve their campaign with three away points.