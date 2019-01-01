Ljungberg offered Arsenal assurances under Arteta as interim reign comes to a close

The Swede is passing the managerial baton on after overseeing a 0-0 draw with Everton and has been told a coaching role remains his if he wants it

Freddie Ljungberg has been told that a role working alongside Mikel Arteta at is his if he wants it, with the Swede seeing his spell as interim boss come to a close.

The Gunners turned to a familiar face for inspiration when the decision was taken to relieve Unai Emery of his managerial duties at the Emirates Stadium.

Ljungberg found the going tough through six games in all competitions, collecting only one win, and is now ready to pass the baton on once more.

His reign ended with a 0-0 draw away at Everton on Saturday, with Mikel Arteta in attendance to cast an eye over his new side.

The Spaniard will officially be at the helm for a Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth, but Ljungberg could be alongside him after being assured that there is still a role for him.

He told BT Sport when quizzed on his future: "I've been told by the club they want me to stay but I will have a meeting with Mikel tomorrow and hopefully it's a good one."

Ljungberg’s spell at the Arsenal helm came to a rather disappointing conclusion at Goodison Park.

The Gunners were able to take a share of the spoils off the Toffees – who also had their new boss, Carlo Ancelotti, in the stands – but the north London outfit rarely threatened to take all three points.

Stalemate on Merseyside has done little to aid efforts to move back into the top-four picture, but Ljungberg claims there are positives for Arteta to take as he prepares to open a new era.

He added: on the display against : "I was very happy. We had a very young side out there because I wanted energy and I wanted to give them chances. We dominated possession and chances, and you could see getting tired and frustrated.

"I thought we could have won the game with the chances we had. But I loved the spirit we saw and that's what you need in the Premier League.

"I wanted to see people that would run and fight for the team. We can't rely on our name - we have to fight and do the dirty things."