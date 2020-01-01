Liverpool’s Salah picked me as role model - ex-Ghana forward Bekoe

The former Black Stars forward claimed the Reds superstar looked up to him during his time at Egyptian side Petrojet

Former striker Eric Bekoe revealed that star Mohamed Salah looked up to him as a role model before heading for Europe.

After helping win the Ghanaian top-flight title in the 2007-08 season, where won the top scorer’s prize with 17 goals in 23 matches, Petrojet beat to Bekoe’s signature.

There, he became an instant hit owing to his efficiency in front of goal. He also helped the team finish in the third position of the 2008–09 Egyptian Premier League season.

At that time, little Salah was developing in the youth ranks of Al Mokawloon before he was snapped up by Swiss giants FC .

Speaking to Ghana-based radio station Nhyira FM, the 33-year-old, who was the Blaugrana’s top-scorer during his three-year spell at that Suez Stadium, disclosed how the two-time African Player of the Year looked up to him for inspiration.

“I was a big player in . Mohamed Salah and other young Egyptian players wanted to be like,” said Bekoe as quoted by PulseGhana.

“Mohamed Salah of Liverpool picked me as a role model. During my days at FC Petrojet, Salah was a young boy playing for the youth side of Al Mokawloon.

“Salah was a left-winger who wanted to score more goals because he is clinical upfront. He sometimes cried because his effort on wings doesn’t result in goals.

“One of their coaches pushed him forward which helped his progression before leaving for FC Basel.”

Since his move to Egypt, Salah – who started as a defender - has hit the ground running having joined Jurgen Klopp’s men after stints at , and AS .

Apart from his numerous records, he played a crucial role in helping the Reds win the last season.

For two consecutive seasons, he has won the Premier League Golden Boot albeit he shared last term’s honour with teammate Sadio Mane and ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He is also on course to help the Anfield giants end their 30-year wait for an English top-flight diadem.

For Bekoe, he returned to Ghana to represent Berekum Chelsea before heading to ’s Kenitra, Accra Great Olympics, Kafr El-Sheikh and AFC , where he drew the curtain on his career.

On the international scene, he played 12 times for the Ghanaian senior national team with four goals to his credit.