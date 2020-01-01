Liverpool's Salah excited to get his statue in famous wax museum

The Egyptian forward will see his figure put alongside some of the biggest iconic personalities in the world

superstar Mohamed Salah is set to have a statue of himself at the famous Madame Tussauds wax museum in London later in 2020.

The Egyptian's profile has risen to an astronomical high since he joined the Reds in the summer of 2017 from .

He is the first Liverpool player since Steven Gerrard in 2010 to have his statue carved out at the popular tourist attraction.

The Egyptian King is coming to Madame Tussauds London! @MoSalah https://t.co/xYo2vlT78a — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 24, 2020

"I am so excited to be working with the artists of Madame Tussauds on my first ever figure,'' Salah was quoted as saying in the London Evening Standard.

Steve Davies, the general manager of the London museum, was certain Salah's statue will thrill football fans across the world.

"We're kicking off 2020 with this announcement which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for football lovers around the world," he said.

"As Egyptian forward and currently both European and World Club Champion with Liverpool FC, Mo Salah is a global star at the peak of his power.

"We know that fans will love seeing him at the home of celebrity, where he rightly belongs."

Other famous footballers to have their statue at Madame Tussauds include David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Wayne Rooney.