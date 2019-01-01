Liverpool's Naby Keita withdrawn from Guinea squad for Comoros and Chile friendlies

The Syli Nationale midfielder becomes the Reds' second African player to be rested during this international period

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita has been withdrawn from the 23-man squad set to face Comoros and in upcoming international friendly matches.

The Syli Nationale play Comoros in on October 12, before meeting South American giants Chile three days later.

Keita, who is coming back from injury, is now out of the squad in order for him to rest after being initially included by new French coach Didier Six.

He will now be replaced by Kamso Mara of Czech Liga side Slovan Liberec and becomes the second player to be rested during this international period after ’s Mohamed Salah.

“Given his physical condition, I would like Naby Keita to rest for these two matches,” Six told the Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot) website.

“I think Liverpool were reluctant when we selected Naby [Keita]. We have two tough friendly matches, especially against Chile, so I decided to make a change to the squad. I will nevertheless call Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool coach, once we are in Paris, so that Naby Keita be available to come and watch one of the two matches.

Article continues below

“That will also be the case with injured captain Ibrahima Traore whom I will invite to be with the squad. In November we will have [Afcon] qualifiers to play and by then, I would like Naby Keita to recover quickly and be 100 percent to play in these qualifiers.”

Also out of the squad is injured Olympiacos midfielder Mohamed Mady Camara who has since been replaced by 18-year-old Aguibou Camara of the B team, who could make his senior debut for Guinea.

The Syli Nationale are preparing for the 2021 qualifiers in which they will play Mali, Namibia and the preliminary round winner between Liberia and Chad.