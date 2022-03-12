Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz was the victim of a brutal tackle by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as he scored the opening goal in Saturday's Premier League clash.

The Reds took the lead less than 20 minutes into the top-fligh clash as Diaz got onto the end of a lofted pass from Joel Matip to head into the net.

But just after the Colombia international got his head to the ball, goalkeeper Sanchez clashed with him and knocked him to the ground.

WATCH: Sanchez collides with Diaz

Luis Diaz opens the scoring after an incredible pass from Joël Matip!



Despite being taken out by Robert Sánchez the Liverpool forward is ok to carry on



Here's the Luis Diaz goal which made it 1-0 for Liverpool.

What has happened?

Despite Sanchez smashing into the 25-year-old, the goalkeeper was not punished for the incident.

The collision was reviewed by VAR but the officials decided not to take action against the shot stopper.

The attacker needed medical attention following the hit but was able to continue playing.

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville expressed his outrage on social media following the clash.

If it’s an outfield player on an outfield player = red card

If it’s an outfield player on a GK = red card

GK on an outfield player = no red card — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2022 I’m convinced the red card wasn’t given because it was a goal. That header goes past the post & it’s a red card. It’s almost like, a goal is enough. #BHALIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 12, 2022 Brilliant Diaz. Brave and gets his reward 👏🏻👏🏻 #BHALIV — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 12, 2022 Diaz scores but he's been clattered by the goalkeeper.



Physios on, but Liverpool are ahead. It's a hefty whack for Diaz from Sanchez. Could be a red card. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 12, 2022 VAR says no red....... Strange. Keeper has absolutely clattered him. So brave from Diaz, who thankfully is okay and able to continue after treatment. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 12, 2022

He tweeted: "If it’s an outfield player on an outfield player = red card.

"If it’s an outfield player on a GK = red card.

"GK on an outfield player = no red card."

Fellow pundit and ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher posted: "I’m convinced the red card wasn’t given because it was a goal. That header goes past the post & it’s a red card. It’s almost like, a goal is enough."

View from the Amex | Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones

"It looked a bad one at first glance, and the replays only confirmed it.

"Robert Sanchez is one very lucky boy. So is Luis Diaz, to be fair.

"The Liverpool man is lucky not to have picked up a serious injury from the Brighton goalkeeper’s reckless challenge.

"At least the Colombian had the sizeable consolation of a first Premier League goal to go with his bruise.

"Quite why Mike Dean, the referee, was not asked by Stuart Attwell, the VAR, to at least view the incident again on the pitchside monitor is anyone’s guess.

"Had Dean done so, it would have been hard to come to any other conclusion than it was a red card offence.

"It was high, dangerous, reckless and certainly worthy of dismissal. As it is, Liverpool have the lead, but Brighton - and Diaz - are fortunate that that is the extent of the damage done.

