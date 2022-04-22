Liverpool vs Everton: Who has the better Merseyside derby record?

Liverpool and Everton are set to face off once more in another Merseyside derby this weekend - and there's more than just local bragging rights at stake for both sides, as they contend with matters at different ends of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds must win to keep pace with leaders Manchester City, if they are to have hope of a second league crown under the German, while Frank Lampard's Toffees could do with the three points to boost their own survival hopes in the middle of a tense relegation battle.

Who, though, has held the upper hand in a famous rivalry that dates back to 1994? GOAL takes a look at how a couple of the biggest institutions in British club football have fared in direct combat.

Liverpool vs Everton: Head-to-head

A Premier League fixture at Goodison Park in December 2021 was the 239th competitive Merseyside Derby, taking in a breadth of encounters that stretch across nearly all domestic fronts in English football.

The overall head-to-head record of meetings between the teams has not been as tight as it once was however, with Liverpool comfortably ahead in meetings across all competitions - including in the First Division and the Premier League era.

Competition Games Played Liverpool wins Everton wins Draws Premier League/First Division 205 79 58 68 FA Cup 25 12 7 6 EFL Cup 4 2 1 1 Other competitions* 5 3 1 1 Total 239 96 67 76

'Other competitions' includes the FA Community Shield and FA Super Cup. Pre-season friendly and exhibition matches are not included.

The very first meeting between the two sides, in 1894, resulted in a 3-0 win for Everton, but it has been their neighbours who have seen the lion's share of success since then.

Other key milestones between the two include their first meeting on neutral ground, in 1906 for an FA Cup semi-final at Villa Park - a 2-0 victory for the Toffees - and their highest-attended league fixture, when a crowd of 78,299 saw the pair play out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in 1948.

Since the start of the 2011 season though, victories have been few and far between for the Blue side of Merseyside - in fact, they have won just once in the last decade, in February last year, when Carlo Ancelotti masterminded a 2-0 victory at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Everton: The trophy cabinets

When it comes to silverware, Merseyside is only one colour - and it's red. Liverpool have won 65 major honours across their existence, while Everton have won just 24, less than half the haul of their rivals.

Before the Premier League came into existence, Liverpool had won 18 First Division titles to Everton's nine, with the pair winning seven consecutive crowns between them across a stretch from 1981-82 to 1987-88.

But since the change at the top of the English football pyramid, only the Reds have won, and just the once too, in the 2019-20 campaign.

ompetition Liverpool Everton Premier League/First Division 19 9 FA Cup 7 5 EFL Cup 9 0 Other Domestic Honours 16 9 Champions League 6 0 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup 0 1 Europa League 3 0 UEFA Super Cup 4 0 Club World Cup 1 0 Total 65 24

'Champions League' includes European Cup wins and 'Europa League' includes UEFA Cup wins.

When it comes to domestic cup competitions, Liverpool have won seven FA Cups to Everton's five, with their respective last triumphs in 2006 and 1995 respectively.

But the Toffees have never won the EFL Cup, which Klopp steered his side to again earlier this year in a penalty shootout over Chelsea.

On the continent too, it's all about Liverpool, who are veteran winners of the Champions League and Europa League, along with its predecessor competitions.

But oddly, the major historic European honour they do not have is the only one that belongs to Everton, which they won in 1985 against Rapid Wien.