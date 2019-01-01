Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester

The Reds can maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Claude Puel's Foxes at Anfield

The Premier League title race resumes this week, with Liverpool seeking to maintain their place at the top of the table.

Leicester City are the visitors to Anfield, with Claude Puel's Foxes looking to bloody the nose of another one of the big boys.

They have already beaten both Manchester City and Chelsea in recent weeks, but will have their work cut out as they seek to become the first visiting side to win at Anfield in the league since April 2017.

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace in a nervy encounter 10 days ago, and have won 20 of their 23 league fixtures so far this season. A 21st victory would be the perfect way to end a challenging January for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday night's game...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool will make checks on a number of players ahead of the game.

Fabinho limped out of the Palace game with a hamstring issue, but returned to light training last week and could be fit to feature despite a bout of illness. Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) is likely to miss out, but Gini Wijnaldum could be ready to return after missing out against Palace. Virgil van Dijk, who missed training through illness on Friday, should be fine to play.

Dejan Lovren will also be available after a hamstring problem.

Joe Gomez, Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all sidelined.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool will be without James Milner, who will serve a one-match ban following his dismissal against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

The big question for Liverpool surrounds who will play at right back, with Alexander-Arnold set to miss out, Milner suspended and Nathaniel Clyne having been loaned to Bournemouth.

Fabinho, if fit, could fill in having performed well there in the past for both Monaco and Brazil. Youngster Rafa Camacho, who made his Premier League debut as a late substitute against Palace, is another, less pedigreed option, while teenage Dutchman Ki-Jana Hoever could be considered.

In midfield, Wijnaldum's return should see him partner Jordan Henderson, with the final place between Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita. Keita was preferred last time out but is yet to make his mark since his move from RB Leipzig.

Leicester team news

Leicester will check on the fitness of defender Harry Maguire, who suffered an injury in the Foxes' last game against Wolves.

Daniel Amartey is on the long-term absentee list.

Article continues below

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The fixture will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 1, kick-off 8pm. Highlights can be found on Match of the Day, BBC One at 10.45pm.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 3pm ET.

Best Opta Match Facts