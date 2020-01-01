'Liverpool threw Sterling under a bus!' - Ex-team-mate McLaughlin on England star's televised dressing down in Reds documentary

The defender had a front-row view for the row between manager and youth star as he also tells Goal of a run-in of his own with Craig Bellamy

Ryan McLaughlin will never forget his first training session at Melwood. It nearly ended with him being flattened by Craig Bellamy.

“Crazy!” laughs the former trainee, as he recalls the day in 2011 when he got the call from Mike Marsh to run the line in a practice match.

“I was 16, and I think I’d been over in for a month,” McLaughlin tells Goal. “The Under-18s were playing the first-team in a bounce game, so Mike asked me to help out by being linesman.

“Before we started, he told me to try and give us as many decisions as possible. He was my coach, so I was like ‘sure!’

“Anyway, Nathan Eccleston was playing up front for the 18s and he goes through one-on-one against big Sebastian Coates. Coates takes him down and I flag for a penalty.

“Bellamy has sprinted over to me and honestly, he called me every swearword under the sun! There’s me, just out of school, and he’s in my face giving me all sorts.”

McLaughlin, to his credit, bit back – “I had to!” he says – and his courage earned him a fair bit of respect among the onlookers, even if his relationship with Bellamy was pretty much doomed.

“Kenny Dalglish pulled me aside after that game,” he says. “'I f*cking love that from you!', he said.

"I remember going back to the academy afterwards and it was all anyone was talking about. They were all like ‘that’s you f*cked, you can’t go back up there now!’”

Belfast-born McLaughlin had been spotted by the Reds as a schoolboy playing for against England in the Victory Shield. “Raheem Sterling had played that night,” he remembers. “He was a year younger than everyone else – he was 14 but he looked about 12!

“It was 0-0 when he came on and absolutely rinsed us. England won 2-0, but I must have caught the eye. I remember coming home from school a few days later and my dad said Liverpool had been on the phone.”

McLaughlin had interest from elsewhere, in particular Sunderland and , and came from a family of supporters – though he points out that he was always a Henrik Larsson-idolising fan. But Liverpool’s lure was too much.

McLaughlin commuted for a season, flying from Belfast each Friday and heading back on the Saturday evening, before moving over permanently at 16. He would join a talented team. The likes of Andre Wisdom, Conor Coady, Suso, Brad Smith and Danny Ward were all at the the academy at that stage.

There was, though, one player who stood head and shoulders above them all – figuratively speaking, that is. “Raheem Sterling was special, even then,” he says. “It doesn’t surprise me at all what he’s gone on to achieve.

“The difference with him and any other player I played with in youth football is simple; he was so smart on the pitch. We’d all be getting taught about which run to make and when to make it, but he’d already know.

“He’d make 10 of those runs a game, those curving runs from the left wing in behind the defence, timed to perfection. He still does them now.

“He was always through one-on-one with the keeper. People talked about his dribbling, which was frightening, but it was his movement off the ball which made him so special for me.

“You see it now, how many times is he there in front of goal to score? It looks easy, but it comes from that movement, and he’s had that since he was 16.”

Sterling had already made his first-team debut by the time McLaughlin was called up for Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the USA in 2012. It was Brendan Rodgers’ first summer as manager, and the trip would become infamous for the presence of a television camera crew, who were filming a fly-on-the-wall documentary. Sterling would feature, most notably when clashing with Rodgers in a training session.

Almost eight years on, McLaughlin believes the incident, beamed to millions around the world, helped create an unfair image of his former team-mate. “I just don’t understand why the club threw him under the bus with that,” he says.

“For a young kid, that could knock you completely. He was 17, and it made him out to be something he wasn’t. I look back and think ‘imagine that had been me’. Your family is watching it, you’d be devastated. Those things should have been kept behind-closed-doors.

“Rodgers calling him out, I’ve no problem with that. He’s the manager. But to air it? I felt that was wrong. It was poorly managed. It’s probably something that stuck with Raheem for a long time afterwards, which was unfair. He’s had that tag, when in reality anyone who spent time around him would tell you what a nice lad he is.”

Sterling was not the only star McLaughlin would rub shoulders with up at Melwood. “The level was insane,” he says. “Those first few times when you get called to go up from Kirkby, the nerves are something else.

“Alex Inglethorpe used to say to us ‘you earn the first-team players’ respect in the boxes’, you know the little rondos? So on the way up you’d be thinking ‘don’t f*ck up the rondos, don’t f*ck up the rondos’.”

McLaughlin remembers being christened ‘Cafu’ by Jamie Carragher after one impressive performance for the youth team against , and talks of being awestruck by the sight of Steven Gerrard. Philippe Coutinho he describes as “ridiculous” but he reserves special praise for another South American star.

“Luis Suarez was a joke,” he says. “He’d do the maddest things, stuff you’d never even think of, let alone try. He’d be on the byline with no room and he’d end up flicking it over somebody’s head and running round him. It was insane.

“Brendan Rodgers used to make Conor Coady mark him. He was trying to develop Conor’s game, and when you see where he is now that’s probably helped him massively. He’ll never have faced anyone as good since, trust me!”

As for McLaughlin, he would never quite make it at Anfield, enjoying loan spells at Barnsley and before leaving permanently for Oldham Athletic in 2016. He looks back with fondness though, and is particularly thankful to have worked under a series of high-profile coaches.

“I’ve been so lucky,” he says. “I had Mike Marsh, Steve Cooper who is now the Swansea manager, Rodolfo Borrell who is assistant to Pep Guardiola at City, Michael Beale who is up at , Alex Inglethorpe, Pep Lijnders, Brendan Rodgers.

“I thought Brendan was brilliant, and I felt he got a lot of unfair stick towards the end of his time. He lost Suarez who was the best striker in the world, and things went downhill, but he was an unbelievable coach.

“He was really good with young players. He was massive on the idea of not giving them too much, too soon. He’d come down to the academy and talk to us, he’d tell us we weren’t Liverpool players yet, so don’t start acting like you are with the cars and the watches and all that. He wanted us to keep our hunger.

“You only need to see what he’s done since Liverpool, at Celtic and now Leicester, to see what a good manager he is.”

As for himself, the hope is that he can enjoy a bit more luck than he has in recent seasons. He is out of contract at Rochdale this summer, and saw his season – prior to Covid-19 – destroyed by the painful plantar fasciitis condition.

“It’s like being stabbed with a knife every time you plant your foot,” McLaughlin says. “It tore on me four times. I ended up getting it sorted, but then the season stopped!

“I’m due a bit of luck I reckon. I still believe I can play at a high level. Now I’ve just got to stay fit and prove it.”