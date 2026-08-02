Liverpool star wanted at Inter Milan: an obstacle to the deal

Inter Milan are ready to table a substantial offer in a bid to prise midfielder Curtis Jones away from Liverpool this summer.

According to English newspaper "Daily Mail", the Italian giants will pay 30 million pounds to land the England international.

Liverpool have knocked back that bid, though. They value Jones at more than the Serie A side are offering and won't budge.

His role at Anfield has shrunk in recent seasons. Even so, Jones remains in high demand elsewhere, with Inter leading the chase.

Contracted to Liverpool until 2027, Jones has caught the eye of the Inter board, who have tracked him for several months.

Andoni Iraola's Liverpool haven't shut the door on a sale. They're simply holding out for an offer closer to their valuation before they entertain letting him leave.