Liverpool set 28-year Premier League record as champions top table despite leaky defence

Persistent issues at the back have seen the Reds enter the history books for an unwanted reason at the start of the new season

have equalled a 28-year Premier League record after reaching the top of the table in spite of their leaky defence.

The Reds have kicked off their title defence by winning five of their first seven top-flight fixtures, moving back to the summit ahead of second-placed by two points in the process.

, , , and West Ham have all been seen off, but flaws at the back were ruthlessly exposed during a stunning 7-2 defeat at and a 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby against .

Jurgen Klopp is also facing something of an injury crisis at the back , with Virgil van Dijk expected to be out for several months due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury and his stand-in Fabinho currently nursing a hamstring issue.

Joel Matip has also been unavailable for selection since suffering muscle damage in the 2-0 win at Chelsea on September 20, with Nat Phillips asked to step up to the plate in Liverpool's 2-1 home victory over the Hammers at the weekend.

West Ham were unfortunate not to go in at half-time at Anfield with a 1-0 lead after Pablo Fornals well-struck opener, having caused the home side plenty of problems in the final third over the course of the first 40 minutes.

Mohamed Salah won and converted a penalty just before the interval which shifted the momentum of the match, and substitute Diogo Jota grabbed a late winner to complete a seemingly inevitable turnaround for the reigning champions.

However, Liverpool have matched an unwanted record in returning to the top of the league, becoming the first club since Norwich in 1992 to reach first place with the highest number of goals conceded in the division.

1992 - Before Liverpool this term, the last team to top the Premier League table having conceded the outright highest number of goals in the division, were between 9-20th November 1992. Quirk. pic.twitter.com/hKAJhiUWro — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2020

The Reds have a goal difference of +2 at the moment, having shipped a total of 15 goals, one more than struggling duo and .

Klopp will hope his side can record a rare clean sheet when they take in a trip to in the on Tuesday, before preparations begin for a huge showdown against .

Liverpool will make their way to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for a heavyweight clash against the Blues, who are currently sitting five points behind the Merseyside outfit having played a game less.