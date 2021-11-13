Liverpool’s Salah wins Premier League Player of the Month for October

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been named the best Premier League player for the month of October.

The 29-year-old Egypt international enjoyed a good run during the month which saw him record nine-goal involvements in league games played in the month, helping the Reds to two wins and two draws.

A statement on the club’s official website confirmed: “Mohamed Salah has been announced as Premier League Player of the Month for October.

“Liverpool’s Egyptian claims the prize for the first time this season after scoring five goals in his four top-flight appearances during the month.

“He ended up beating the shortlisted Ben Chilwell, Maxwell Cornet, Phil Foden, Valentino Livramento, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, and Youri Tielemans to win the accolade.

“Salah began October by scoring a stunning solo goal at Anfield against Manchester City, having initially done brilliantly to set up Sadio Mane's opener.

“The No.11 then followed that up with another piece of magic away at Watford, before becoming the first-ever opposition player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Old Trafford during the Reds' 5-0 win over Manchester United.”

Meanwhile, Salah also won October's Premier League Goal of the Month award for his stunning individual effort against Manchester City.

The forward used his quick feet and blistering pace at Anfield to beat four City players before firing clinically into the far corner during the 2-2 draw.

He had also scored a similar goal against Watford and he scooped the award after beating efforts from Youri Tielemans, Callum Wilson, Che Adams, Mason Greenwood, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a recent interview, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson revealed the exploits of the striker is helping Liverpool to win matches this season despite the club having a shaky defence.

“Anytime you've got players like [Salah] on the pitch, then you're always gonna be a threat. He's always going to peg teams back if you've got the ball, so it doesn't matter if your defence isn't on form anyway,” Johnson said.

“I don't think they're as rock-solid as they have been.

“They've got very high standards and they set the bar high of course. By their standards, I don't think a few of their players are at their best - but I don't think they have to be at their best to win football matches.

“If they want to take this title race to the line and go deep in the Champions League then they will have to hit form at the right time. So I don't think they've been as solid as they usually are, but they're still performing well enough to win games.”